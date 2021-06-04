Lashkar offshoot behind fatal attack on BJP leader in Tral: Police

People’s Anti Fascist Front (PAFF), a previously unknown group, has claimed the responsibility for the killing of the chairman of Tral municipal committee Rakesh Pandita.

In a statement to local media, PAFF accused Pandita, a BJP leader, of creating a “network of informers, drug traffickers and immoral activities”. The PAFF said it was “keeping an eye on the activities of these forces”.

Police said PAFF appears to be a front of militant organisations active in south Kashmir and added that security forces have cordoned off the attack scene and launched a search operation to nab the assailants. The police said that PAFF is the name created as a cover to Lashkar and other groups active in Kashmir.

Pandita was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral on Wednesday night when he was visiting a friend’s house, the police said and added his personal security officers (PSOs) were not accompanying him when he was attacked.

The police cited violation of the standard operating procedure and said Pandita, 56, should have avoided going to his native village without his security cover, which was provided to him along with a secured accommodation in Srinagar.

The police are investigating why the PSOs were not accompanying Pandita and said action could be taken against his security officers.

“He (Rakesh Pandita) had gone to Jammu and left PSOs in Kashmir. After returning from Jammu, he went to Tral without PSOs to meet his friend Mustaq Bhat. The investigations are going on,” said a senior police officer.

After the killing, police have issued fresh instructions to political workers and leaders not to move without PSOs.

Pandita was shot at around 10.15pm, a police spokesperson said. He added that his friend Mushtaq Ahmad’s daughter also suffered injuries in the shooting and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

At least 12 local bodies and panchayat members have been killed since elections at the grassroots level were held in 2018.

The members were promised security by the government, but many alleged that no security is being provided to them.

In March, two councillors and one PSO were killed when militants entered the municipal council office in Sopore. Later, the police claimed to have arrested people involved in the attack.

“We were promised adequate security by the government, but unfortunately, only people who are affiliated with the BJP or the parties which are close to New Delhi have been given security,” said a councillor from Sopore.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, who is also BDC member from Tral, said in the last three years, 17 BJP workers have been killed in different militant attacks in Kashmir. “Most of the councillors and panchayat members have been provided security. These attacks won’t deter us from carrying out political activities.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing, saying such senseless acts of violence have only brought misery. “Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K [Jammu and Kashmir]. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace (sic),” she tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed her. “Saddened to hear about the terror attack on the Councillor Shri Rakesh Pandita at Tral, Pulwama. I strongly condemn the attack. My condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief,” he tweeted. Sinha added that “terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs” and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice.

Several senior leaders of J&K Pradesh Congress committee have also strongly condemned the killing of Pandita.

Jammu mourns Pandita’s death

Pall of gloom descended on Roop Nagar when the mortal remains of Rakesh Pandita were consigned to flames here on Thursday.

Pandita’s funeral pyre was lit by his son Paras Pandita.

BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina and former MLC Vikram Randhawa were also present. The Kashmiri Pandit community was in a state of shock over the “barbaric killing”, while BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma blamed Pakistan for the murder.

Pandita is survived by his mother Sharika Pandita, wife Aparna Pandita, son Paras Pandita, besides two brothers Sanjay Pandita and King Pandita.

Sanjay said his brother kept democracy alive in Kashmir.

“When elections were announced in Kashmir, many parties refused to contest, but my brother contested the election and won. Even though the situation in Kashmir was not good, he used to go to his area so that the problems of the people could be addressed,” he said.