After 80 years, SGPC installs portrait of Nabha’s last Maharaja Ripudaman at Golden Temple Museum

After around 80 years of his death, the portrait of last Maharaja of the Nabha princely state Ripudaman Singh was installed in the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple complex for his panthic services by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The tportrait of last Maharaja of the Nabha princely state Ripudaman Singh was unveiled by the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and granthi of the Golden Temple Giani Baljit Singh in presence of the royal family members. (HT photo)

The portrait was unveiled by the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and granthi of the Golden Temple Giani Baljit Singh in presence of the royal family members.

The last Maharaja of the Nabha princely state made an important contribution in getting the Anand Marriage Act passed in 1909. Moreover, after Saka (massacre) Nankana Sahib in 1921, he was also among those who protested by tying black turbans on the call of SGPC, Dhami said while speaking during the unveiling ceremony.

He said during his coronation, maharaja Ripudaman Singh preferred the ceremony to be held as per Sikh customs of Gurmat (teachings of Sikh Gurus) instead of the British way. Similarly, in protest against Saka Sri Nankana Sahib, besides participating by wearing a black turban, he declared a holiday on the day of Ardas (Sikh prayer) in Nabha princely state, he said.

The maharaja was stripped of his rank and titles and exiled to Kodaikanal in the Madras Presidency by the British government, where he died on December 12, 1942, at the age of 59 years.

On this occasion, Preeti Singh from the Nabha royal family said that they are proud of their ancestors. Sikh scholar Gian Singh Sandhu from Canada, Jatinderpal Singh from the USA, SGPC secretary Partap Singh and great-grandson of Maharaja Nabha Yuvraj Abhi Udaipratap Singh also addressed the gathering.

The family members of the maharaja of Nabha, who attended the ceremony, were honoured with siropas (robe of honour) by the SGPC chief.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON