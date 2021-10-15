Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Law against red tape already implemented in Punjab: Minister Brahm Mohindra to Kejriwal
chandigarh news

Law against red tape already implemented in Punjab: Minister Brahm Mohindra to Kejriwal

Punjab ministers suggest Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to keep himself updated, say will send him a copy of the Act
Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal announced in Jalandhar on Wednesday to end red tape and inspector raj in government functioning in Punjab if his party is voted to power in the 2022 Punjab assembly elections.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra on Thursday said the state government has already implemented the law against red tape “to promote effective administration in public interest”.

His statement came in response to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement during a meeting with businessmen in Jalandhar on Wednesday to end red tape and inspector raj in government functioning in Punjab if his party is voted to power in the 2022 assembly elections.

“I suggest the Delhi chief minister to keep himself updated that we have already put in place the Punjab Anti-Red Tape Act, 2021,. I moved the bill in the Vidhan Sabha session on March 10 and it was passed by the House, enabling the government to impose a fine of up to 50,000 or dismiss a government official for unnecessary delay in providing services to citizens and businessmen,” Mohindra said.

“I am sending you (Kejriwal) a copy of the Act,” the Congress leader said.

Terming the 10 promises made by Kejriwal to traders and businessmen for “development and uplift of industry in Punjab” a gimmick full of lies ahead of the assembly elections, Mohindra said the Punjab government is committed to facilitating investments in state.

The state government would organise the 4th edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit on October 26 and 27, offering opportunities for creating businesses in the state, he added.

