Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Conman makes off with law student’s Thar in Mohali

Conman makes off with law student’s Thar in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 11, 2023 03:53 AM IST

Tricking a 21-year-old law student to stop and check a stray dog entangled in her Mahindra Thar, a conman drove off with the SUV as she got out near Lakhnaur T-Point in Mohali on Wednesday night.

The woman approached the Sohana police station, Mohali, where a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Thursday. (Getty image)

The victim, Gursimran Kaur, is a resident of Sector 111. Kaur said she was on her way around 9.30 pm. While turning towards the District Court Complex, a scooterist signalled her to stop, as a dog was entangled in the bottom of her car.

Alarmed, she stopped and stepped down from the car, when the man made off with it, leaving his scooter behind. The woman approached the Sohana police station, where a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Thursday.

