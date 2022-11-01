Lawyer’s phone seized by NIA: Punjab and Haryana HC Bar goes on indefinite strike again

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) decided to go on an indefinite strike at its general House meeting on Monday afternoon over the National Investigation Agency (NIA) not returning the mobile phone seized from lawyer Shelly Sharma.

NIA had seized the phone on October 18 during a raid at the Sector 27 residence of Sharma, who appears for gangsters including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in many cases.

“We had met NIA officials and they had responded positively. But, even after more than 10 days, the phone has not been returned. The strike will continue till the phone is returned,” said Vishal Aggarwal, secretary of the Bar body. Lawyers had abstained from work from October 18 afternoon till October 20 on the same issue.