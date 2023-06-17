Punjab LoP Bajwa demands ATR on BJP’s ‘Op Lotus’ be tabled in assembly

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday demanded that the Action Taken Report (ATR) on the alleged ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab be laid in the two-day special session of the state assembly slated to be held on June 19 and 20.

In a letter to Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa urged him to call for the ATR on the episode for laying it on the floor of the House. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Bajwa urged him to call for the ATR on the episode for laying it on the floor of the House. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had in September last year alleged that at least 10 party MLAs were approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under its ‘Operation Lotus’ with an offer of ₹25 crore each in a bid to topple the six-month-old government. Later, they filed a complaint with the police. The ruling AAP also brought a confidence motion in the state assembly and won it.

Bajwa, in his letter to the speaker, said that the motion of confidence, initiated by the chief minister and seconded by the finance minister, was tabled in the House on September 27 last year, and a substantial amount of time, totalling 3 hours and 11 minutes, was dedicated to addressing alleged poaching attempts. “Given the interest of the people of Punjab in this matter, it is imperative that the outcome of the criminal proceedings initiated by the government be shared with them,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}