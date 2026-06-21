Leadership | Skill exchange platform: A birthday gift for larger good

As I stepped into my 77th year, I found myself reflecting on a lifetime of public service. A question kept returning to me: “What more can I contribute?” Not something symbolic. Not something temporary. But something that could benefit as many people as possible. Something that could be trusted. Something that would harness technology, create opportunity, and give people a sense of ownership over their future.

Employers, industries, CSR initiatives and philanthropists are searching for credible ways to invest in human potential. (Shutterstock)

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The challenge was clear: millions of Indians possess talent and aspiration, yet remain disconnected from skills, opportunities, and support systems that can help them earn a livelihood. At the same time, employers, industries, CSR initiatives and philanthropists are searching for credible ways to invest in human potential.

Being a retired pensioner, I was not in a position to set up a manufacturing unit. I knew that the most powerful machine available to us is the human brain. So I decided to invest in ideas.

I reached out to a young man named Raman Pandey, whom I had first met seven years earlier when he was a student at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He had invited me to speak on Fearless Governance, a book I wrote after my tenure in Puducherry. I shared with him the challenge I was contemplating. At that time, Raman was exploring a technology-based initiative in the healthcare sector. Raman Pandey is CEO of Curei (healthcare & AI), and strategy, technology and transformation leader.

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{{^usCountry}} I asked him a simple question: “Would you be willing to focus your energies on skills and employability instead?” His affirmation was the beginning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I asked him a simple question: “Would you be willing to focus your energies on skills and employability instead?” His affirmation was the beginning. {{/usCountry}}

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Next, we needed expertise, data and a deep understanding of the skill-development ecosystem. I approached Amit Sachdeva, whom I consider one of India’s foremost champions of corporate social responsibility.

Through the Mahatma Awards, which he presents annually, he has spent years recognising individuals and organisations creating impact in skill development and social transformation. Amit readily agreed to join the mission as an adviser.

For financial discipline and corporate governance, I approached my long-time friend Suresh Vyas, who has been running a chartered accountancy firm for years and is managing partner at Kreston SNR Advisors LLP. His financial acumen and practical wisdom would be invaluable. He too agreed without hesitation.

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Soon after, another friend, Sunny Nandwani, CEO, Acuver Consulting Private Ltd, happened to visit me during Diwali. In him I saw a successful entrepreneur, technology expert, and committed patriot. Sunny could bring both strategic insight and entrepreneurial experience to the table. He also agreed to come on board. And so, five of us came together.

Each brought a different strength — technology, finance, CSR, entrepreneurship and administration. We pooled equal seed capital to get the venture moving. Raman, being fully dedicated to the startup, took the lead in building the technology platform. He has worked for years with Microsoft in the research division.

Suresh got assisted by his brother Raju Vyas, also a CA. Sunny worked tirelessly on incorporation, banking, compliance and operational systems. Amit brought ecosystem knowledge and stakeholder connections. He also shared his database. I contributed my experience in institution building, governance and team leadership.

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We were not waiting for perfect conditions. We simply began.

With every passing week, month, we researched, refined, tested, and improved the model. We reached out to trusted contacts, including leaders in the State Bank of India ecosystem, whose guidance helped us move through essential processes efficiently.

One principle remained non-negotiable from day one: Transparency. We wanted every supporter to know exactly where their contribution was going and what impact it was creating. This led us to establish an escrow-based system. Through it, any individual, philanthropist or CSR organisation supporting a learner can track the utilisation of funds, monitor disbursements and follow the learner’s progress. No ambiguity. No opacity. No diversion of purpose. To strengthen outcomes further, we brought in professional counselling support so that learners can identify skills aligned with their aptitude, interests, and career aspirations. The platform was taking shape.

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Then came the question of launch. As my birthday approached, my fellow founders proposed something I had not anticipated. They wanted to dedicate the launch of the platform to my 77th birthday. And so was born: Bharat Skill Exchange (bharatskillexchange.com) A startup at 77. A mission powered by trust. A platform built on technology.

A bridge between aspiration and opportunity. We were honoured when the Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, joined us.

He appreciated the concept and observed that platforms such as Bharat Skill Exchange can strengthen and complement the ministry’s efforts to build a skilled and employable India. His encouragement reaffirmed our belief that we were addressing a genuine national need.

Today, Bharat Skill Exchange stands as a platform where a giver can directly support a learner, where skill development can be tracked with accountability, and where technology enables transparency at every stage.

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The escrow architecture ensures that funds are used solely for the purpose intended by the supporter. None of the founders can divert these funds for any other purpose. Our role is simply to facilitate, verify, and enable trustworthy transactions that create measurable impact. For CSR leaders seeking integrity, for philanthropists seeking accountability, for learners seeking opportunity and for employers seeking talent, this platform is an invitation. An invitation to test the power of trust, technology and transparency.

Together with four friends, I have offered this gift to my fellow citizens—not as a finished achievement, but as a bridge. A bridge between those who have and those who need.

A bridge between potential and possibility. A bridge between goodwill and measurable impact. I invite you to cross it with us.

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kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)