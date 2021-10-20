Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LED streetlights: Ludhiana MC directs company to expedite repair works
chandigarh news

LED streetlights: Ludhiana MC directs company to expedite repair works

Tata company officials have been directed to expedite repair works and staff of Ludhiana MC has been instructed to monitor the working of the firm
Complaints regarding the non-functional LED streetlights have been pouring in from Haibowal, Model Gram, Model Town Extension, Field Ganj, and Kidwai Naar among other areas in Ludhiana. (Picture for representational purpose)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 04:54 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Fearing criticism over non-functional streetlights ahead of Diwali, Ludhiana municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal convened a meeting with Tata company officials and MC staff concerned at the civic body’s Zone-D office on Tuesday.

With residents in different parts of the city raising hue and cry over defunct streetlights, Tata company officials have been directed to expedite repair works and staff of the municipal corporation (MC) has been instructed to monitor the working of the firm.

Councillors Mamta Ashu and Sunny Bhalla were also present in the meeting.

Complaints regarding the non-functional streetlights have been pouring in from Haibowal, Model Gram, Model Town Extension, Field Ganj, and Kidwai Naar among other areas.

Earlier in September, a warning was also issued to the company to improve its functioning during a meeting conducted by AK Sinha, principal secretary of the local bodies department.

Sabharwal said that Tata company has been asked to depute the maintenance staff in all wards to resolve the complaints at the earliest. “Hydraulic machines have been provided to the maintenance staff in all four zones for repairing the streetlights. If the company officials fail to resolve the complaints, then action will be taken against them as per the norms. Also, action will be taken against the MC staff concerned,” he added.

SEs instructed to check defunct lights

Municipal commissioner Sabharwal said that superintending engineers (SE) of all four zones have also been directed to move in the field and check non-functional streetlight points. Complaints regarding such points should be submitted with the company, so that those can be repaired and residents do not face any problem, he added.

Release salaries by November 2: MC chief

Sabharwal also directed the MC officials concerned to release the salaries of employees by November 2, so that they can celebrate the festival of Diwali with their families. Usually, the civic body credits the salaries after the first week of the month.

