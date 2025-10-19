Leh leader under house arrest as protest plan foiled, rally held in Kargil

Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairman Chering Dorjey was placed under house arrest as the Ladakh administration foiled a silent march plan in Leh on Saturday. The group said several of its leaders remained under house arrest. Restrictions were imposed in Kargil and Leh towns to prevent any untoward incident as the LAB, in association with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), had given a call for a silent march from 10 am and three-hour blackout from 6 pm across Ladakh. In Leh, the authorities also suspended mobile internet services and also ordered closure of educational institutions to maintain law and order.

In Kargil town, the KDA went on with its planned march from Hussaini Park to the main bus stand to press for its demands, including grant of statehood, sixth schedule and release of the persons arrested after the violence on September 24.

Dorjey said, “Restrictions have been placed around Leh and police have been deployed around my house. We can’t hold the protest today due to curbs. Internet access has also been restricted.”

Meanwhile, the LAB demanded inclusion of a representative from Ladakh in the judicial probe team that will look into the violence during a rally in Leh last month.

The situation was peaceful as the Union Territory authorities imposed the restrictions as a precautionary step in both towns on Friday even as the ministry of home affairs ordered a judicial probe into the September 24 violence in Leh that claimed four lives. Retired Supreme Court judge BS Chauhan heads the committee with retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar and IAS officer Tushar Anand as members.

Dorjey said that the LAB and the KDA had planned a silent march at 11 am on Saturday in support of their demand for a judicial probe. Hours before the protest, the demand was met by the Centre, but the march was not called off. Heavy security deployment had been made in Leh and Kargil towns. In Leh, security forces didn’t allow people to assemble at any place.

At the same time, during the protest march in Kargil, KDA’s co-convener Asgar Karbalai said, “Though the government has ordered a judicial probe, it should release the detained people and grant compensation to families of those killed and injured. The LAB and the KDA are always ready for talks. If force and coercion is used, people of Ladakh are never going to accept it.”

He flayed the Leh administration for not allowing the LAB to hold a protest.

Kargil activist Sajad Kargili posted on X, “Amid peaceful silent march in Ladakh, Leh DM reimposes Section 163, banning gatherings, rallies and loudspeakers without permission. This is nothing but colonial-style treatment with the people of Ladakh — proof of how the UT experiment has failed in Ladakh.”

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah, who was in Bihar’s Patna for a media conclave, said the central government has been in talks with the committees of Leh and Kargil. “We urge the people to have patience. There will be a good resolution of all their just demands,” he said. When asked about the possibility of the release of Sonam Wangchuk, educator-turned-activist, who is in jail after being accused of inciting protests that led to the torching of the BJP office in Leh and vandalisation of some other public buildings, Shah replied, “I can speak of the demands of the people, not about any individual. As far as his (Wangchuk’s) case is concerned, the matter is before the court, which will take a decision on the basis of evidence at hand.”

On Friday, Dorjey had welcomed the Centre’s announcement, saying, “We now hope that the Centre will invite Ladakh leaders for talks as soon as possible.”

Last week, the LAB had said that a judicial probe could pave the way for talks with the Centre. The LAB and KDA had refused to hold talks with the Centre in New Delhi on October 6. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in connection with the September 24 violence when protesters, demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the UT, clashed with police and security forces and indulged in arson. Wangchuk was jailed in Jodhpur under the National Security Act (NSA) after two days.