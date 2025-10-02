Leh violence inquiry to conclude in 4 weeks, curfew relaxed for second day

The magisterial inquiry ordered into the September 24 violence in Leh that left four people dead and scores injured would be completed within four weeks, officials said on Thursday. Women selling vegetables at a market amid relaxation in curfew in Leh on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The inquiry was ordered by the Leh deputy commissioner, who appointed Nubra sub divisional magistrate Mukul Beniwal as the inquiry officer.

Last month, security forces opened fire in Leh town during a shutdown called by the Apex Body Leh to advance talks with the central government over its demand for statehood for Ladakh and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Beniwal, in a public notice, said the inquiry committee is charged with ascertaining facts and circumstances that led to the serious law and order situation, police action, and death of four people.

Jigmet Dorjey of Kharnak, Rinchen Dadul of Hanu, Stanzin Namgail of Igoo, and Tsewang Tharchin of Skurbuchan died that day in the firing by security forces.

Beniwal also urged the members of the public to visit him if they possess any information that may help him unravel the sequence of events that led to the violence. He said such people can visit him from October 4 to 18 during office hours at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office in Leh.

Meanwhile, 26 people, who were arrested, have been granted interim bail by a court in Leh and are likely to be released on Thursday.

Curfew was relaxed in Leh for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Streets were crowded and markets would be open from 10am and 5pm.

Earlier, Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta said that the Centre is working to “fulfil all hopes of Ladakh” and expressed hope that the “matter will be resolved soon”.

“They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people. I’ve been here for the past two months, and I haven’t turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions,” Gupta said.

He said the administration is taking steps to create jobs, and efforts are on to involve people in other sectors. “Job creation efforts are ongoing. We have advertised about 1,000 positions. Additionally, we are working to involve people in the tourism, education, and health sectors. There are 18,000 MSME units, engaging over 50,000 people,” LG Gupta said.

Meanwhile, the Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have said that they will not participate in talks with the Centre till climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others arrested in Leh are released and a judicial probe into the firing is ordered. The Apex Body Leh and KDA had been invited for talks by the Centre on October 6.

Four people were killed and scores were injured in clashes between protesters and security personnel, while over 50 people were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in rioting on September 24. Wangchuk, the face of the agitation, was also detained under the stringent NSA and lodged in a jail in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.