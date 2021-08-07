Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Leopard mauls five-year-old girl to death in Shimla’s Kanlog
chandigarh news

Leopard mauls five-year-old girl to death in Shimla’s Kanlog

The victim’s mutilated head was found 200 to 250m away from the construction site; traps, and cameras have been installed in the area to capture the feline
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The leopard had been sighted several times in Kanlog, Sanjauli, Khalini, Dhalli, Vikas Nagar and Five Benches areas of Shimla at night. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was carried off and killed by a leopard in Kanlog locality of Shimla on Thursday evening.

The victim, Priyanka, is the daughter of migrant labourer from Jharkhand and had been staying on a construction site. She was with her grandmother when she was carried off by the leopard from outside their shanty around 8.30pm, Shimla wildlife divisional forest officer (DFO) Krishan Kumar said.

The victim’s grandmother, Sukhmati, said, “I had gone to check on the rice, leaving Priyanka outside when the attack took place. I heard the sound of a bucket falling and saw the animal carry off my granddaughter.”

The victim’s mutilated head was found 200 to 250m away from the construction site. Fear-stricken residents immediately raised the alarm and informed the wildlife wing and the police as soon as the girl went missing.

A team of wildlife and forest department officials accompanied by locals launched a search for the feline. However, the operation was suspended due to darkness.

The victim’s remains have been sent to the forensics department to verify her identity and to determine whether more than one leopard had been involved in the attack, the DFO said, adding that the girl’s family will be given a compensation of 4 lakh.

Cages and cameras have been set up in the area to trap the big cat, who officials say has become a man-eater.

“Teams have been deployed to search for the missing girl and trap the man-eating leopard. Camera traps and cages have been set up to catch the animal,” said Archana Sharma, the principal chief conservator of the Himachal Pradesh forest department.

The leopard had been sighted several times in Kanlog, Sanjauli, Khalini, Dhalli, Vikas Nagar and Five Benches areas of Shimla at night.

The attack on the five-year-old is not an isolated incident. On June 21, a youngster had been attacked by a leopard outside his house in Krishna Nagar locality, while he was relieving himself. However, the alert man managed to lock the leopard in the bathroom and escaped with minor injuries. Later, the animal was tranqualised and taken away by the forest department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Olympian Mirabai Chanu rewards truck drivers who helped her travel for training

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP