Leopard spotted in Srinagar’s Old City, wildlife authorities lay trap

Wildlife authorities on Tuesday laid a trap and launched a search operation after locals reported a leopard sighting in the Old City.

Police, while cautioning the people, tweeted, “A leopard has been sighted by some locals near Badamwari park-Hari Parbat axis. Locals of the area are requested to remain indoors and don’t venture unnecessarily.”

Police and wildlife teams carried out searches on late Monday evening and during the wee hours on Tuesday.

“This is for the first time a leopard has been sighted here and the wildlife teams have been searching ever since,” Inam ur Rehman, assistant floriculture officer managing the park said.

Naveed Mehmood, one of the said the locals who spotted the animal, said he was playing cricket with his friends on Monday evening when they heard a noise and saw the animal’s silhouette. “We informed the local elders who alerted the authorities,” he added.

Wildlife officials, however, are not yet sure whether the animal sighted was a leopard.

“We didn’t see any footprints or droppings so far. We arescanning the whole area and have installed a trap,” claimed an official.

As per the officer, this is the first call received of a leopard sighting from Hari Parbat range in 17 years .

In a similar incident, at least 12 people were injured in a leopard attack on Monday in Salhlar village of Pahalgam, Kashmir. The officials had said the animal had ventured into the village from a nearby forest area.

Hari Parbat, a hillock overlooking Old City, houses an 18th-century fort atop while being surrounded by a shrine, temple and gurdwara. The hillock has some forest growth and congested residential areas as well. While on its foothills is Badamwari park, a prominent tourist destination.

