LeT militant arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that they arrested a militant of the proscribed outfit LeT in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

A police spokesman said that a pistol has been recovered from his possession.

“During surprise naka checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Shahid Thoker, a resident of Nossipora, Keegam, Shopian,” the spokesman said.

The police said that Thoker had recently joined the terror folds of LeT.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

On Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said to have arrested two militant associates planning to join militancy in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The duo, according to police, was arrested in a joint operation with the army’s 28 Rashtriya Rifles at Lolab in Kupwara.

The SSP, Kupwara, Yougal Kumar Manhas, in a statement, identified the two as Rashid Ahmad Peer, a resident of Tekipora, Lolab, and Adil Hussain Shah, a resident of Shat Muqam, Lolab.

“Both the individuals indulged in anti-national activities and were planning to join terror ranks, in order to revive terrorism in the area besides providing active support to terrorists,” he said.