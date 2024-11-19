Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LeT terrorist, terror associate held in J&K’s Pulwama, Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 19, 2024 08:00 AM IST

J&K Police said during questioning arms and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested persons.

Security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and a terror associate in two separate operations carried out in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

An LeT terrorist and a terror associate were arrested in Pulwama and Baramulla respectively. (File)
An LeT terrorist and a terror associate were arrested in Pulwama and Baramulla respectively. (File)

Police said during questioning arms and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested persons.

According to the information, the accused with links to LeT was allegedly involved in an attack on non-local labourers in South Kashmir.

Sharing further details, a police spokesperson said teams of Awantipora police, the army (42 Rashtriya Rifles) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the operation based on specific intelligence and arrested a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT from the orchards in village Pinglish area falling under the Tral police station.

“[The terror associate] has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdul Rahman Chopan, of Lurgam Tral, (Pulwama district). Incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition including a pistol, 18 pistol rounds and two magazines have been recovered from his possession,” he said, adding that preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in several terror-related activities in the South Kashmir range.

“It is pertinent to mention here that he was involved in case registered under sections 16 of ULAP Act 7/27 of IA Act and 109 BNS at the Tral police station registered related to firing upon one outside labourer Shubam Kumar resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on 24/10/2024, in which the said labourer was critically injured. Further investigation is going on,” the spokesperson added.

Police, meanwhile, on Sunday evening also arrested Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Naganad, Kulgam, from Janbazpora on the outskirts of Baramulla town.

Police said an AK rifle was recovered from his possession. The accused has been missing from his house for the past week.

Security forces also busted a terrorists’ hideout at Keller in South Kashmir and recovered some blankets and utensils.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //