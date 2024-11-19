LeT terrorist, terror associate held in J&K’s Pulwama, Baramulla

Security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and a terror associate in two separate operations carried out in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. An LeT terrorist and a terror associate were arrested in Pulwama and Baramulla respectively. (File)

Police said during questioning arms and ammunition have been recovered from the arrested persons.

According to the information, the accused with links to LeT was allegedly involved in an attack on non-local labourers in South Kashmir.

Sharing further details, a police spokesperson said teams of Awantipora police, the army (42 Rashtriya Rifles) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the operation based on specific intelligence and arrested a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT from the orchards in village Pinglish area falling under the Tral police station.

“[The terror associate] has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan, son of Abdul Rahman Chopan, of Lurgam Tral, (Pulwama district). Incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition including a pistol, 18 pistol rounds and two magazines have been recovered from his possession,” he said, adding that preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in several terror-related activities in the South Kashmir range.

“It is pertinent to mention here that he was involved in case registered under sections 16 of ULAP Act 7/27 of IA Act and 109 BNS at the Tral police station registered related to firing upon one outside labourer Shubam Kumar resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on 24/10/2024, in which the said labourer was critically injured. Further investigation is going on,” the spokesperson added.

Police, meanwhile, on Sunday evening also arrested Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Naganad, Kulgam, from Janbazpora on the outskirts of Baramulla town.

Police said an AK rifle was recovered from his possession. The accused has been missing from his house for the past week.

Security forces also busted a terrorists’ hideout at Keller in South Kashmir and recovered some blankets and utensils.