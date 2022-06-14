L-G Manoj Sinha calls for strong action to destroy terror ecosystem
Batting for strong action against the terror eco-system, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said better coordination among security agencies was needed to deal with attempts to foment trouble in the Union territory.
Speaking during an event organised to commemorate the 16 Corps’ golden jubilee, Sinha said the government has a clear-cut policy on dealing with terrorism: not to spare any terrorist, and not touch any innocent.”
“They (terrorists) are out to cause destruction at the behest of our neighbouring country. To deal with them, we have to increase vigilance,” he said.
“The person who hands over a gun to a terrorist is as much a terrorist as is the gun-totting ultra,” he said.
“Both should be dealt with similar punishments,” he said.
Asserting that the government is committed to stamping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon agencies to ensure the destruction of this ecosystem. “Our resolve should be to ensure an assault on full eco-system”, he said.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of people, unity and integrity of the nation and harmony”, he said.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics