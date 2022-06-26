L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Sukhnag Sozni Embroidery SFURTI Heritage Cluster

: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the Sukhnag Sozni Embroidery Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) Heritage Cluster of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board at Magam in Budgam district.

The Lt Governor said this cluster will deliver a holistic approach towards development of sozni craft from production to marketing stage while catering needs of at least 500 artisans.

“The government has taken various steps to make handicraft sector more competitive, boost exports and give a fillip to village industries, a repository of creative tradition. We are determined to ensure capacity-building, foster innovation, best in class infrastructure, easy access to credit and market,” the Lt Governor said, adding that the government has implemented policies to ensure that the artisans get an opportunity to showcase their products at national and international expo and receives better price for their products, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said that the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative has exposed J&K’s cultural and artistic heritage to the world. “Handicraft sector faced many challenges due to Covid but it certainly has the potential to take UT’s economic growth to a higher trajectory and to provide employment to a large pool of our youth,” he said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the clusters being created under the Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) will focus on the maximum participation of women. Around ₹24 crore is being spent in setting up all these clusters which will help in better production and marketing of rural products.

The Lt Governor also visited handloom stalls at Kanihama village and interacted with artisans.