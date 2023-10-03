LG Manoj Sinha unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installs charkha in Srinagar

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha today unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a charkha installation, as a mark of tribute to the Father of the Nation on his jayanti, at Civil Secretariat.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha garlands the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during its unveiling on Gandhi Jayanti, at Civil Secretariat, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

“Bapu always believed that the message of charkha’s circumference is much broader than its tangible circumference. The goal of the charkha is to serve mankind, to live without hurting others, to create an inseparable bond between the rich and the poor, capital and labour,” the LG said.

Charkha was used as a significant tool by Bapu in the fight against British rule. It is a symbol of the Swadeshi movement, self-reliance and economic freedom, he said.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the Lt Governor said the ideals of Bapu are for all humanity. “I hope our officers, inspired by Bapu’s ideas and ideals, will continue to work dedicatedly for the dignity of every citizen in society, for equality, social justice, and for a developed and self-reliant Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The LG reiterated the commitment of the UT administration to develop the villages as the centre of socio-economic growth and transform the lives of the rural population.

“Today, villages in Jammu Kashmir are witnessing unprecedented growth due to the availability of various sources of income. New entrepreneurs are starting their new innings from villages. In terms of basic facilities, the gaps between village and the city are disappearing,” the Lt Governor said.

