LG reviews security situation at high-level meeting in Jammu

Amid spike in targeted killings of civilians, terror attacks and infiltration bids, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario prevailing across the UT at a high-level meeting here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid spike in targeted killings of civilians, terror attacks and infiltration bids, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the security scenario prevailing across the UT at a high-level meeting here.

|#+|

The meeting was attended by DGP Dilbag Singh, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar, ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh, special DG CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan, IG BSF DK Boora and other top officials of security and intelligence agencies at the civil secretariat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Various measures being initiated to check killings of civilians in Kashmir, spike in terror attacks and situation on the borders were discussed,” said officials privy to the meeting.

They further said that the LG directed security forces to take all possible steps to protect the lives of civilians. “In this context, five companies of the CRPF are being sent to Kashmir. Besides strengthening the security grid, the companies in tandem with police will work to smash the network of overground workers in the Valley. Such workers are being suspected behind the identification and killing of civilians in Kashmir,” they said.

These companies will be deployed in Valley within a week. The CRPF had earlier sent 25 companies to J&K.

A civilian was shot dead on Monday a day after Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed by the terrorists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from targeted killings of the civilians, situation on the LoC and international border vis-à-vis infiltration bids and spike in terror attacks, including Poonch encounter, also figured at the meeting, they said.

According to intelligence agencies, 13 hybrid terrorists were still active in Srinagar.

Hybrid terrorists are not listed with the security forces. They are radicalised people, who carry out sneak attacks and then get back to normal life.

After the meeting, LG Sinha left for Delhi.

On October 23, home minister Amit Shah had reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities.

Shah was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah’s visit to Kashmir, first after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, had come against the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the Valley in October alone.

A total of 112 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year. And 135 ultras have been apprehended besides two others, who surrendered, during the same period.