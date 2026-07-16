LG Saxena flags off first export consignment of 5 MT of Ladakh’s apricots to UAE

Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday flagged off the first export consignment of 5 MT of Ladakh’s premium apricots to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagging of the consignment in Leh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The initiative marks the beginning of Ladakh’s largest-ever fresh apricot export programme and is expected to significantly enhance farmers’ incomes while establishing Ladakh as a global supplier of premium-quality organic apricots.

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The export has been facilitated under an MoU signed in April 2026 between the Ladakh administration and the UAE-based global retail conglomerate Lulu Retail, through APEDA, which envisages the export of over 1,000 metric tonnes of fresh apricots during the current harvest season. This is a monumental leap from the mere 1,500kg of apricots exported during the previous two years, making it one of the most significant milestones in Ladakh’s horticultural history.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Saxena said that the export of the first consignment marked the beginning of a new era for Ladakh’s horticulture sector and reflected the administration’s commitment to connecting local farmers directly with global markets. “This export initiative is a historic moment for Ladakh, its horticulture sector, and above all, our hardworking farmers. The flagging off of the first export consignment of Ladakh apricots to the UAE marks the beginning of Ladakh’s journey towards becoming a global horticulture export hub. This initiative will not only provide our farmers with direct access to international markets but also ensure fair and remunerative prices for their produce, substantially improving their incomes and living conditions,” said Saxena.

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{{^usCountry}} Saxena expressed confidence that the initiative would create new marketing opportunities, increase farmers’ incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, encourage greater investment in horticulture and eventually establish Ladakh as one of India’s leading exporters of premium-quality horticultural produce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saxena expressed confidence that the initiative would create new marketing opportunities, increase farmers’ incomes, reduce post-harvest losses, encourage greater investment in horticulture and eventually establish Ladakh as one of India’s leading exporters of premium-quality horticultural produce. {{/usCountry}}

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