L-G Sinha inaugurates 1.18km Peerkho-Mahamaya section of Jammu ropeway

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 12:42 AM IST
People travel through the ropeway service from Pirkho to Mahamaya in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 1.18km Peerkho-Mahamaya section of the Jammu ropeway project on Friday.

The Lt Guv said the ropeway will help boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and give a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region by generating direct and indirect livelihood opportunities for locals.

“The Jammu ropeway will be a major tourist attraction in the region. It will also add to the aesthetics of Jammu city,” the L-G said, adding that the section will complete the religious tourism circuit comprising Peerkho, Mahamaya, and Bahu Temples.

Sinha directed officers to devise a standard operating procedure for periodic inspection of the ropeway and to maintain the highest safety standards, while being mindful of the ecology.

In January 2019, two labourers had died and four others were injured after a rescue trolley crashed during a trial. The ropeway project includes a restaurant, walkways, lawns, public utilities, parking space, and some recreational facilities.

The Jammu ropeway is a hybrid system, the critical components of which have been imported and integrated with the Indian system. The project that cost 75.83 crores comprises two sections between Peerkho (below Mubarak Mandi) and Mahamaya at a distance of 1.184 km and another between Mahamaya Temple and Bahu at a distance of 0.485km.

Sinha also inaugurated a material recovery facility at Bandurakh in Jammu. The new facility has been equipped with the latest technology to achieve 100% recovery from the dry waste. It will ease collection and segregation of all kinds of paper waste, cardboard and plastic from day-to-day waste generated in the city.

Sinha said the new facility will complement the government’s efforts for effective solid waste management, and will contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Mission.

