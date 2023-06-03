Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha virtually attends ‘Pratham Puja’ of Amarnath

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha attended the “Pratham Puja” (the first prayer) to mark the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, through video conferencing.

A view of the holy Shiva Lingam at Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI)

The 62-day long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shall commence from both the routes — Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district — from July 1 and culminate on August 31.

Sinha prayed for the good health and well-being of one and all.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising the “Pratham Puja” at the holy cave on the auspicious occasion of ‘Jyeshtha Purnima’ every year.

“For millions of devotees across the world, pilgrimage to the holy cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream,” said the L-G.

He said the J&K government is committed to ensure that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

“Dedicated efforts have been made in the past few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities,” he said.

“The officials of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board are working hard to ensure that needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the yatra. We are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims,” he said.

He also acknowledged the immense contribution of the locals to the successful conduct of the yatra that will commence from July 1. It will also increase the livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy, he added.