Lift ban on export of broken rice: Sukhbir Badal to Centre

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice. Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Farmers then desperately needed higher prices to offset the loss in yield because of high presence of shrivelled grain, owing to early onset of heat wave. Now when farmers stand a chance at reaping benefits of high international rates of rice, the government has banned export of broken rice besides imposing exorbitant duties. This time too, farmers faced a decrease in paddy yield due to high prevalence of Southern black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV),” he said.

“Instead of putting restrictions on exports, the government should hike minimum support price (MSP) of paddy which would lead to increased government purchase and aid the food security needs of the country,” he suggested.

The SAD president also asserted that contrary to projections, rice prices only accounted for 2% rise in consumer price index last month and its prices should not be decreased forcibly. Stating that a fall in demand of rice would have a negative impact on the entire economy, Badal said farmers and farm labourers would be the worst sufferers even though the entire economy would bear the effect of negative growth in the agriculture sector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}