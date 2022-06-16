Light rain cools down Chandigarh, more likely today
After braving a seven-day heatwave last week, residents finally got some respite with light rain on Wednesday evening.
Cloud cover developed in late afternoon, which was followed by strong winds and 0.5 mm rain that brought the maximum temperature down from 42.6°C in the afternoon to 32°C at 9 pm.
Earlier in the day, the maximum temperature dipped from 42.9°C on Tuesday to 42.6°C, but was still four degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said due to a confluence between easterly winds and Western Disturbances, the intensity of rain was a bit higher than that seen in the previous days. “The system will be stronger on Thursday, when more rain is expected. But these are not pre-monsoon showers, as the monsoon system is still quite far from the region,” he said.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went up from 29°C to 31.9°C, six degrees above normal. Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is expected to drop below 40°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 30°C.
Winds bring down power towers, plunge Zirakpur in darkness
Exacerbating the power crisis in Mohali, at least three 66 KV electricity towers collapsed in the fields at Badi village on Airport Road due to strong winds on Wednesday evening.
Though no one was hurt, the damage to towers wiped out power in the nearby areas, hitting Zirakpur the worst.
PSPCL Zirakpur sub-divisional officer (SDO) Pardeep Kumar said the damage resulted in power disruption in three electricity grids, including Banur that served Zirakpur area. “Employees are working on a war footing to erect the towers and restore power supply at the earliest,” he said.
