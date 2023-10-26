‘Lily Swarn’s latest book reflects on life through the lens of flowers’

Lily Swarn, International Beat Poet Laureate for India in 2023-2024 and recipient of Caesar Vallejo Award for literary excellence by UHE, is once again making waves in the literary world with her latest book, The Divine Dialect of Flowers, which was unveiled in an event organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) at the Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday.

Internationally acclaimed author Lily Swarn with her latest book, The Divine Dialect of Flowers, at Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday. (Photo: Keshav Singh/HT)

Sumita Misra (IAS), chairperson, CLS, and additional chief secretary, Haryana was the chief guest, while AS Rai (IPS), ADGP, and Vivek Atray, ex-IAS, author, and motivational speaker, were the guests of honour.

With this book, the internationally acclaimed and multilingual poet, author, and columnist, brings a fresh bouquet of poems and reflections to her readers. Lily has dedicated this book to her husband Col SS Swarn, a “constant source of support and inspiration throughout her literary journey”.

With a remarkable history of achievements, Lily is a true luminary in the world of literature. Her previous works, including History on My Plate and Rippling Moonbeams, have received critical acclaim, with the latter even winning the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi Award for the Best Book of the Year.

In The Divine Dialect of Flowers, Lily delves into the world of nature, drawing “inspiration from the beauty and symbolism of flowers”. Her deep connection with nature and her ability to find profound meaning in its elements are evident in her writings.

The book features a collection of poems that reflect on the rich tapestry of life through the lens of different flowers, and capture the beauty, diversity, and symbolism of these enchanting wonders of nature. “Each poem is an evocative journey through landscapes adorned with different flowers, including blood-red Easter lilies, wild pink and lilac cosmos, daisies in Dalhousie, and tulips in Kashmir,” she says.

Lily says her personal journey of discovering the profound teachings of flowers and her own life experiences and observations, led her to discover the virtues that flowers can teach us. She says, “Flowers are a universal language, revealing their innermost selves to everyone without bias or preference.”

During the launch, Lily expressed her gratitude to all those who have supported her literary journey.

Meanwhile, the book was hailed as a masterpiece by Lifetime Beat Poet Laureate USA Ron Whitehead. And Portuguese artist and poet Isilda Nunes says, “A space-time traveller, Lily creates bridges between those etheric landings, where archetypes and myths reside, and the realities of her own existence.”

