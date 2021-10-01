Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Liquor smuggling ring unearthed in Zirakpur; 1,601 cartons of imported beer seized
chandigarh news

Liquor smuggling ring unearthed in Zirakpur; 1,601 cartons of imported beer seized

An excise official said the gang smuggled liquor from Spain and Romania and stored it in Mohali, before distributing it in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Karnataka
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:39 AM IST
According to excise officials, the liquor seized in Zirakpur included cans of Senior Boke and Moller beer. (HT Photo)

A team of the excise department, along with Mohali police, on Thursday busted a liquor smuggling racket with the seizure of a pick-up truck carrying 201 cartons of imported beer.

Two accused, Vishavjeet Singh Dhindsa of Malerkotla, who was escorting the truck in a Mahindra Scorpio, and the truck driver, Somu, were arrested.

Following their interrogation, another 1,400 cartons of beer cans were recovered from the gang’s godowns in Lalru and Khizrabad in Mohali district.

According to excise officials, the cost of the seized liquor is around 20 lakh, and each can of the imported beer, including brands Senior Boke and Moller, cost around 200.

“The truck was intercepted in Zirakpur on Wednesday night following a tip-off and was found carrying 201 cases of imported beer cans. But the driver could not produce any valid documents,” said Naresh Dubey, joint excise commissioner.

Dubey said it was an organised racket of liquor smuggling and the gang’s kingpin was Antarpreet Singh Sidhu, who lives in USA: “They smuggle the liquor from Spain and Romania, store it in Mohali, and further distribute it in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana and Karnataka.”

A case under the Excise Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The accused will be produced in court on Friday.

