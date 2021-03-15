Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Liquor trader robbed of 9 lakh at gunpoint in Himachal’s Una town
chandigarh news

Liquor trader robbed of 9 lakh at gunpoint in Himachal’s Una town

Says four masked men assaulted him, shot at his driver before fleeing with the cash; police seal district’s borders with Punjab, launch search for accused
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Una liquor trader Rajender Singh Rana’s driver Shyam Lal escaped unhurt when the robbers fired four shots at him while fleeing with the cash on Monday morning. (Representative image)

Four masked men robbed a liquor trader, Rajender Singh Rana, of 9 lakh at gunpoint in Una town of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said a team is on the trail of the four accused and the district’s borders have been sealed.

In his complaint, Rana said the incident occurred at 8.30am when he arrived for work at his company’s three-storeyed office on the Una-Dharamshala highway. He said a Maruti Baleno car, bearing Punjab registration number PB70E 8751, was already parked near the office.

“When I entered, two masked men were standing near the main entrance. They forced me inside at gunpoint and in the meantime two others who had already looted the cash from the cashier came down,” Rana said.

The armed robbers pushed him to the wall and hit him before escaping. While fleeing, they fired four shots at his driver, Shyam Lal, who had a narrow escape.

Rana informed the police after which the district’s borders, including the one at Mehatpur were sealed to prevent the robbers from entering neighbouring Punjab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

The SP said a police team was on the robbers’ chase and the authorities were in touch with their Punjab counterparts.

The police were studying the CCTV footage of the incident to zero in on the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP