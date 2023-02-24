Liquor vend employee booked for stealing booze worth 3.4 lakh in Ludhiana

An employee at a liquor vend in Haibowal allegedly decamped with booze worth ₹3.40 lakh.

An employee at a liquor vend in Haibowal allegedly decamped with booze worth ₹ 3.40 lakh. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Raman Kumar of Rajpura village in Palampur Tehsil, was working in the liquor vend as a salesman for the past one-and-a-half years.

The Haibowal police lodged an FIR following the complaint filed by Kamal Thakur, circle in-charge of Liquor Shiva Traders Company.

Thakur, in his complaint, stated that the firm has a liquor vend, Theka Modern Shop in Haibowal main market where the accused was employed.

He said that on Tuesday, he went to the liquor vendor to collect cash but found that the shop’s shutter was down. When he pulled up the shutter, the accused was not present there. When he checked the stock, he found the liquor bottles were missing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur said that the accused stole bottles of liquor worth ₹3.40 lakh from the shop.

Inspector Bitten Kumar, SHO, Haibowal police station said that the police have initiated investigation and efforts are being made to trace the accused.

A case under sections 381 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Haibowal police station.