Litterbugs in Chandigarh to face public shaming

In a stringent move to safeguard its reputation as one of the country’s cleanest cities, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has launched an intensified and highly impactful anti-littering campaign, combining public shaming, substantial rewards for informants, and immediate penalties. The campaign also enlists the help of the general public through a generous reward system. (HT File)

Under the new initiative, citizens who litter in public places and are caught on camera will face humiliation designed to act as a powerful deterrent. The process involves the sanitary inspector not only issuing a challan but also collecting the discarded waste and placing it at the violator’s residence. This entire “delivery” process will be meticulously documented through photographs and high-quality video footage.

Taking the deterrence a step further, habitual litterbugs will be subjected to public shaming right outside their homes. A team, accompanied by dhol players and artistes performing traditional ‘boliyan’, will reinforce the campaign’s message: “Littering? smile please… you are on camera!” The recorded footage of this public shaming will subsequently be posted on the MC’s official social media platforms.

The campaign also enlists the help of the general public through a generous reward system. Any individual who uploads a verified video or photograph of a litterbug via the MC WhatsApp complaint number or the ‘I’m Chandigarh’ mobile app will be rewarded with ₹250. This cash incentive will be disbursed after on-ground verification by field staff.

Individuals identified through these verified photo or video submissions will be immediately challaned under the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar has issued strict directions for zero-tolerance enforcement to all field staff, emphasizing that the civic body will take the harshest permissible action against those who defy cleanliness norms. He explicitly stated that habitual violators would face repeated challans and intensified public shaming measures.

“Keeping Chandigarh clean is not just a civic duty but a legal obligation, and no one will be spared for deliberate littering,” the commissioner asserted, stressing the MC’s aim to send a strong message that irresponsible waste disposal will not be tolerated under any circumstance.

Kumar concluded by appealing to all residents to actively support the city’s cleanliness drive—urging citizens to avoid littering, maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, responsibly dispose of waste, and follow segregation norms. He stressed the importance of joining hands with the MC to preserve the city’s standing as one of the most beautiful and cleanest in the nation.

Box: Cash reward for vigilant residents

