MP Preneet performs ‘nath-chura’ ritual in Patiala to ward off floods

Local member of Parliament Preneet Kaur on Tuesday presented the traditional nath and chura to Patiala’s raging Badi Nadi on Tuesday in an “attempt to mitigate the floods” caused by the Badi Nadi and Ghaggar rivers in Patiala district.

MP Preneet Kaur, along with others, offering traditional 'Nath Chura' to Badi Nadi as a custom to save people from flood situation, in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)

The ritual is usually conducted by the Patiala royal family scion, but as former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was not in the city, Preneet took on the responsibility.

Preneet and her daughter Jai Inder Kaur first offered obeisances at Burj Baba Ala Singh Ji at Patiala’s historic Qila Mubarak, where prayers were held for safety and prosperity of Patiala and Punjab, before proceeding to offer the nath (nose ring) and chura (bangles) at Patiala’s Badi Nadi bridge near Sabji Mandi.

Preneet said, “Due to incessant rains during the last few days, there is an impending flood-like situation in Patiala and many other places in Punjab. This has been an age-old tradition of Patiala and was done during the 1994 floods also.”

Answering a query on Captain Amarinder Singh’s absence, she said, “He was supposed to come today, but couldn’t travel due to bad weather and requested me and Jai Inder to fulfil this family tradition.”

On the opposition’s comments, the MP said, “Today is not a day to do politics. We didn’t come here as politicians. We are here as citizens of Patiala and I urge you all to also not pay any heed to these unnecessary and politically motivated comments. The ritual was a major demand from the people of Patiala for the last two days and we are here to fulfil that.”

She further appreciated the efforts of the district administration and army.

It is worth noting that around 30 years ago, Captain Amarinder Singh had offered the Nath Chura after a flood in Patiala that found a mention in his biography “The People’s Maharaja”.

Back then, the then deputy commissioner, BC Gupta, had reached out to Amarinder to perform the ritual.

As per custom, the incumbent king offers the river a nath and chura to ensure it remains within its limits. As the ceremony had not been performed for a long time, the old-timers informed the deputy commissioner about it.

Amarinder initially dismissed the idea, calling it ridiculous and stating that he had urgent work in Ludhiana. However, he eventually relented and offered the ornaments in the Badi Nadi. “I don’t know whether it was a coincidence or the power of faith, but the river started receding within an hour,” mentioned Gupta to the author of the book, Khushwant Singh.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised Preneet’s act, with party’s media adviser Baltej Pannu tweeting: “Preneet Kaur ji and Jayainder Kaur ji should stop these dramas of offering nath chura to the river. Instead, they should provide answers to the flood victims about where the crores of rupees were spent during the previous regime in Patiala. The days of kings and queens have ended. Please stop treating people like slaves.”

Pannu has already demanded an inquiry, claiming that crores were misused in the city during Captain Amarinder’s tenure when Sanjiv Sharma, a protegee of Preneet, was the mayor. The district administration had reportedly spent nearly ₹100 crore on beautification and strengthening of the Badi and Choti Nadi rivers.

