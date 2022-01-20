Lok Insaaf Party, Congress workers clash in Ludhiana, 3 injured

Three persons, including the brother of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Singh Bains, were injured in a clash between LIP and Congress workers over installing posters near Dharam Kanda on Gill Road on Wednesday afternoon.

As per information, supporters of Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal were setting up a poster when LIP supporters reached there and accused them of removing their leader’s poster.

A scuffle broke out between both groups, and in the melee, the LIP chief’s brother Paramjit Singh Bains alias suffered injuries on his hand. A supporter of Karwal was also injured.

Lok Insaaf party Leader Simarjit Singh Bains with his supporters visit the spot where clash between Congress and Lok Insaaf party workers took place in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Pamma was taken to the civil hospital, where Simarjit Bains also reached along with his supporters. Addressing mediapersons outside the hospital, Bains accused Karwal’s supporters of carrying firearms, weapons and sharp-edged weapons, and added, “We know how to fight elections. I warn Karwal to refrain from indulging in such political antics; otherwise we also know how to handle such people.”

The LIP leader also said he will be lodging a formal complaint with the election commission.

Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal interacting with the police after the clash in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

On the other hand, Karwal said that while his supporters were installing a poster, Pamma arrived at the spot and started threatening the Congress workers. “He was carrying a pistol and threatened our supporters. My supporters also suffered injuries in the incident. Bains has always indulged in politics of threat and intimidation, but not anymore. We have lodged a formal complaint in this regard and sought police action,” said Karwal.

A local court had on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against the LIP chief in a case of alleged violation of Covid norms. The next hearing of the case is on January 28, in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh.

Security failure exposed

The incident has yet again exposed the failure of the police in maintaining law-and order in the area which was already been declared sensitive. Police had inputs of a possible clash but cops did little to avert the problem. When the clash took place, hardly any cop was present at the spot.

When asked, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar said he was conducting a meeting in this regard.