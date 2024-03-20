Lok Sabha elections: Chandigarh I-T dept keeping strict vigil on use of black money

To curb use of black money, the directorate of investigation of income tax department has set up an air intelligence unit at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to keep a strict vigil on cash movement by air ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Information relating to cash withdrawals from bank accounts, exceeding a certain limit, is being received and processed for identifying suspect transactions. (HT PHOTO)

In a press statement from department’s director said, “Chartered flights are also being closely monitored for cash movement. Similarly, movement of cash through railways is also being monitored in co-ordination with railway authorities. Information relating to cash withdrawals from bank accounts, exceeding a certain limit, is being received and processed for identifying suspect transactions. Information regarding cash movement is also being collected from other law enforcement agencies for taking appropriate action.”

Besides, a Control Room, with toll-free number (1800-180-2140) and WhatsApp number (98779-82435), will be operational round-the-clock at Income Tax office, Chandigarh, for receiving information/complaints.

The department has urged people to call these numbers and furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuables suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process. The identity of the caller will be kept confidential. Based on the authenticity of information and after due inquiry, appropriate action for seizing the cash will be taken in appropriate cases as per law, the statement said.

“The directorate will also examine the affidavits of candidates declaring their assets and liabilities, and if any suppression of information relating thereto is noticed, the same will be reported to the Election Commission in due course. Similarly, if any incriminating information relating to the election expenses by candidates is gathered, the same will also be reported to the Election Commission,” it added.