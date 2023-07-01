Camera malfunction: Applicants forced to wait for 2 hours for driving test at Ludhiana.

People were left waiting for a considerable two-hour period at an automatic driving test centre in Ludhiana on Saturday after a camera malfunction caused a delay in the commencement of the tests. The malfunction inconvenienced a large number of candidates and caused frustration among the public.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Ludhiana made the decision to remain open on Saturday in order to address the backlog of pending driving license tests. The RTA secretary had previously issued a notice instructing staff to arrive promptly at the driving track near the Rose Garden.

Although the employees arrived on time, the test proceedings were hindered by a camera malfunction. This resulted in significant inconvenience for the people who had gathered to take their tests. Approximately 15 out of the scheduled 25-30 individuals turned up for the re-tests, which had been rescheduled by the RTA secretary to accommodate those who were unable to take their tests on Friday due to bad weather conditions.

One of the affected individuals, Harjot Singh from Bhundari village, said due to heavy rain on Friday, only his motorcycle test could be conducted. He received a notification in the evening instructing him to appear for the test on the track.

He said, “I had to travel to Delhi, so I arrived here at 6.30 am. However, the cameras were not functioning properly. Around 10 am, the cameras were fixed and then the test was conducted.”

Officials present at the driving track confirmed that the delay in conducting the tests was due to technical difficulties with the camera which was generated after the rain on Friday. The problem was resolved, allowing the tests to proceed according to the original schedule.

