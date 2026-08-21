Longowal martyrdom day: Harsimrat exhorts Punjabis to get rid of ‘divisive forces’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday urged Punjabis to get rid of “divisive forces” that were looting the state and destroying the future of its youth.

SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal during an event to mark the 41st death anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal in Sangrur on Thursday . (HT)

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“Punjab is for Punjabis,” the former Union minister said, adding that bringing peace and communal harmony, removing gangster rule and ending the scourge of drugs would be the top-most priority of the SAD once it formed the government.

Kaur was addressing a party conference held here to commemorate the 41st martyrdom anniversary of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. Referring to the recent attack on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Maharashtra’s Nanded, she said her husband would never be cowed down by the “cowards” who had attacked him twice.

Speaking about the different factions of SAD, she alleged that the separate groups were created to weaken the Akali Dal.

Regarding the challenge issued to him by Rajbir Singh Ghuman, OSD to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “At most, another case will be registered. They have already registered so many cases against me. I don’t fear them.”

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{{^usCountry}} SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the gathering, urging them to wholeheartedly participate in the second phase of the Miri Piri Khalsa March, which will start on August 23 from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo under the leadership of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and culminate at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami also addressed the gathering, urging them to wholeheartedly participate in the second phase of the Miri Piri Khalsa March, which will start on August 23 from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo under the leadership of Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and culminate at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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SAD (Punar Surjit) pays tributes

SAD (Punar Surjit) also paid tributes to Longowal at a separate event, with its president Giani Harpreet Singh saying that those who formed governments in Punjab in the name of the Guru were themselves responsible for weakening Panth.

He said several Sikh prisoners were languishing in jails, elections to the SGPC had not been held for years, and there appeared to be no effective voice to raise the important issues concerning Punjab. When asked about a potential alliance with the BJP, SAD Punar Surjit leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said if the BJP was ready to solve issues related to Punjab and its Sikhs they would welcome the tie-up.

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Cheema participates in blood camp

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema participated in a blood donation camp organised by the Red Cross. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Exactly 41 years ago, Sant Harchand Singh Longowal sacrificed his life for the peace and harmony of Punjab. Today, the state government pays homage to his martyrdom by following the path of peace and communal harmony shown by him.”