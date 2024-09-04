 Looking to make fast buck, Ludhiana resident loses ₹55 lakh - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
Looking to make fast buck, Ludhiana resident loses 55 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 05, 2024 05:08 AM IST

After the accused stopped responding to his calls and texts, the victim, Ashish Kalra of Green Centra, Pakhowal road, Ludhiana, realised he had been duped and filed a police complaint

A city resident looking for quick profits lost over 55 lakh to alleged online fraudsters, officials said.

Ludhiana resident that administrators of a WhatsApp group lured him with huge and quick profits and made him invest in their business platform. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ludhiana resident that administrators of a WhatsApp group lured him with huge and quick profits and made him invest in their business platform. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused convinced the victim to invest 55.53 lakh in a purported online trading scheme, promising huge and quick profits.

After the accused stopped responding to his calls and texts, the victim, Ashish Kalra of Green Centra, Pakhowal road, realised he had been duped and filed a police complaint.

The Cyber police station registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified fraudsters.

In his complaint, Kalra said he noticed an advertisement while scrolling on Facebook. The advertisements regarding investment solutions took him to a WhatsApp group, ‘GS Faculty of Finance X-118’. The group was supposedly meant for investment suggestions and tricks.

He alleged that the administrators of the group lured him with huge and quick profits and made him invest in their business platform.

The complainant said he invested 55.33 lakh in multiple transactions between January 24 and March 12.

He approached the police on April 5.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered following an investigation.

A case under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified accused.

