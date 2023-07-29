Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa flays delay in flood relief work

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of an ‘indifferent attitude’ in providing timely relief to the victims of floods in the state. Bjawa said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had committed to providing relief even before getting the girdawari done.

“What CM Mann used to say in the rallies before and after assembly elections was quite different from what he has been practising now. In many such rallies, he vowed to provide relief to the farmers immediately after the crop gets damaged in a natural calamity,” Bajwa said in a statement. He said the CM used to say that the girdawari to assess the damage could be conducted after the compensation was paid as the AAP government in Delhi was doing.

The Congress leader claimed that the AAP government has not declared Punjab a flood-hit state yet, citing a delay in girdawari. “This is not the first time the CM has reneged on his promises,” he said.

