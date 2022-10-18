Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LoP Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann for frequent trips to Gujarat

LoP Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann for frequent trips to Gujarat

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 10:18 PM IST

Bajwa said people gave AAP a massive mandate believing that they would work for their betterment. He said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has left the people of Punjab high and dry

Bajwa said that it appears as if Bhagwant Mann has left the people of Punjab absolutely high and dry and largely at the mercy of the bureaucrats . (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “completely abandoning” Punjab for the sake of Gujarat elections. He said that it appears as if Bhagwant Mann has left the people of Punjab absolutely high and dry and largely at the mercy of the bureaucrats who are already known for their indifferent attitude while delivering on public services. “Work in most of the public offices comes to a near standstill when Bhagwant Mann flies off to Gujarat every third day on the direction of (AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal,” he claimed in a statement.

Bajwa said Mann should understand that the people of this state gave his party a massive mandate believing that they would work for the betterment of the people. “However, abandoning the people of Punjab just for Gujarat elections is like leaving them completely under distress,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP