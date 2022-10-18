LoP Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann for frequent trips to Gujarat

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday criticised chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “completely abandoning” Punjab for the sake of Gujarat elections. He said that it appears as if Bhagwant Mann has left the people of Punjab absolutely high and dry and largely at the mercy of the bureaucrats who are already known for their indifferent attitude while delivering on public services. “Work in most of the public offices comes to a near standstill when Bhagwant Mann flies off to Gujarat every third day on the direction of (AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal,” he claimed in a statement.

Bajwa said Mann should understand that the people of this state gave his party a massive mandate believing that they would work for the betterment of the people. “However, abandoning the people of Punjab just for Gujarat elections is like leaving them completely under distress,” he alleged.