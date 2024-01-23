Lord Rama symbol of everyone’s faith, says Hooda as Ayodhya temple inaugurated

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said Lord Rama is the symbol of everyone’s faith and Rajiv Gandhi was the first to open the doors of Ram temple. In an attack on the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said that the BJP-JJP alliance has completely failed to deliver on public expectations and implement their election manifestos. (HT Photo)

Addressing bar association members in Rohtak, Hooda said there was a Congress government when the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opened the doors of Ram temple.

“Rajiv Gandhi, in coordination with Bir Bahadur Singh, got the locks of the temple opened and after which the foundation stone was laid in Ayodhya on November 9, 1989. Lord Rama should not be associated with any party, he is worshiped and revered by everyone,” he added.

In an attack on the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said that the BJP-JJP alliance has completely failed to deliver on public expectations and implement their election manifestos.

“The party has been continuously reaching out to the public for the last 5 years. Congress is raising the voice of the people from the House to the streets, while the BJP-JJP are busy enjoying the pleasures of power,” he added.

The former CM further alleged that the BJP-JJP have cheated the public only in the name of election announcements.

“All the promises like ₹5,100 pension to the elderly, reservation in 75% jobs, guarantee of MSP, double income of farmers, providing permanent house to every family proved to be a lie,” he added.