Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lost election due to internal feud: Congress’s Bhiwani-Mahendergarh pick Rao Dan

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 09, 2024 05:06 AM IST

When asked about Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry's differences with him during the polls, the Congress candidate referring to Kiran said the public knows that some leaders had worked against the party and their faces have been identified by the workers

Congress candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat Rao Dan Singh on Saturday said he lost the polls because a few party leaders worked against him in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Congress workers in Badhra and Charkhi Dadri, Congress candidate from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat Rao Dan Singh thanked the workers for ensuring his lead from both assembly segments. (HT File)

Addressing the Congress workers in Badhra and Charkhi Dadri, Singh thanked the workers for ensuring his lead from both assembly segments.

When asked about Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry’s differences with him during the polls, the Congress candidate referring to Kiran said the public knows that some leaders had worked against the party and their faces have been identified by the workers.

“I have appraised the high command for the same. The high command will take action against such leaders who worked against the party. In assembly polls, Congress will form the government and Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be elevated to the chief minister’s post,” he added.

Singh had lost to BJP’s Dharambir Singh by a margin of 41,510 votes. He said Congress candidate Shruti Choudhry, who is the daughter of Kiran, had lost the 2019 general polls with a margin of 4.58 lakh votes, and this time, the Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP.

He also admitted that he trailed in four assembly segments of his native district Mahendergarh and that remained also a reason for his defeat.

“ I could not even visit villages of my assembly segment Mahendergarh due to less time and I trailed from there too. I consider myself also a reason for my defeat,” the Mahendergarh MLA added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lost election due to internal feud: Congress's Bhiwani-Mahendergarh pick Rao Dan
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
