Loud music: FIRs against two clubs in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

Police have lodged FIRs against two Sector-7 based night clubs for playing music beyond the prescribed sound limit.

Those booked are Rakesh, owner of The Vault, and Jatin Choudhary, owner of Grapho 07. The cases were registered on the orders of Nitish Singla, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, East).

The action came following complaints by residents of Sector 7 regarding loud music from night clubs.

Following the representations made by residents, and on the grounds of violations of guidelines of Punjab and Haryana, the SDM (East) directed the night clubs to desist from playing music at high volume. A committee constituted to check the sound levels also found that the clubs were violating the permissible sound limits by playing loud music.

However, the clubs continued with the violations. Therefore, police, in compliance with the SDM’s order, registered two separate cases against the clubs under Section 15 Environment (Protection) Act and Sections 5 and 6 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules at the Sector-26 police station.

The SDM has also issued directions to seize the clubs’ sound producing instruments, including amplifiers and speakers, within three days.