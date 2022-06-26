Love story gone wrong: Missing MP woman arrested trying to cross border to marry Pakistani man

A 23-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh, who had been missing for over 10 days, was arrested when she tried to cross over to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border to meet a man in the neighbouring country she claimed to be in love with and wanted to marry, police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fiza Khan of Rewa city in Madhya Pradesh was arrested on Thursday at the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP), which facilitates the movement of passengers from India to Pakistan and vice-versa, due to a lookout notice issued against her on the basis of her missing report filed by her parents.

On Saturday, she was presented before sub-divisional magistrate, Amritsar, Harpreet Singh before being handed over to a four-member team of Rewa police led-by sub-inspector Saurav Kumar.

“Once the missing case is sorted out, she can go anywhere as she is an adult. We have also confiscated ₹ 6,680 and a mobile phone from her,” SI Kumar said.

According to a Punjab police official, the woman, who had a valid passport and 30-day-long visa to Pakistan, wanted to marry a Pakistani man, identified as Dilshad of Karachi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fiza, who is working as a teacher at a private school in Rewa, went to school on June 14 but did not return home. Her parents lodged a mssing complaint at the Kotwali police station in Rewa.

“Her parents had told the Rewa police that her passport was also missing and they had a suspicion that she might leave the country. On the basis of their complaint, the Rewa police had issued an LOC against her,” the official said.

“On Thursday, when Fiza reached the ICP, her documents were checked and the officials of the BSF and Customs, arrested her. Later on, she was handed over to us and had been kept in Nari Niketan. During her questioning, the woman told us that she had met Dilshad through Facebook. She was in love with Dilshad and wanted to marry him after reaching Pakistan. It is not yet clear that since when she had been in contact with Dilshad,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first case of a cross-border love story. In January, a 25-year-old woman from Rajasthan had reached Amritsar allegedly to cross over the Wagah border to meet her lover in Pakistan. The woman, a mother of two-and-a-half-year-old son, met the Pakistan man during an online ludo game and later connected on Facebook and WhatsApp.