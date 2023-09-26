Love triangle: Ambala man kills dairy owner due to enmity over affair, held

A 32-year-old man, Praveen, was arrested in Ambala Cantonment, for allegedly killing a dairy owner due to enmity of having an affair with the same woman he loved, police said on Monday. A daily wager, the accused has been booked for murder at Mahesh Nagar police station on complaint of the deceased’s wife, Suman. He will be presented before a court on Tuesday. Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that the woman is being questioned by police to determine her involvement.

Police arrested an Ambala man for killing a dairy owner due to enmity over an affair. (HT File)

Police said that the crime took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the deceased, Ram Sharan alias Kala, was sleeping outside his dairy in new Tagore garden. It was being revamped into a commercial building. Saran is survived by his wife and two children.

Suman said he had sold all the cattle and was closing down the dairy business.

“On Sunday, our house-help Ramu and my husband decided to sleep overnight near the dairy. When Ramu tried to wake my husband up at 5 am, he was unconscious state on his charpoy. Ramu found injury marks on his face,” she told the police.

Suman alleged that her husband was in a relationship with a woman, who lived near their dairy for five years. “I found out about it earlier this year,” she said.

“The woman also had an affair with Praveen, due to which they had arguments with my husband a couple of times recently,” Suman added.

“While confessing to the crime, the accused said that he used an axe to commit the murder,” Randhawa said.