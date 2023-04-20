Dowry death: Husband among 5 booked after Ludhiana’s Jagraon woman dies

Around 10 months after her love marriage, a woman has been allegedly murdered by her in-laws for dowry in Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon. The victim’s father alleged that soon after the marriage, Lovepreet’s husband and other relatives started harassing her for not bringing dowry. (Getty images)

The Sadar Jagraon police have booked five persons, including her husband and in-laws, in connection with the case. The Husband of the woman, who is a driver, was in Guwahati, when the incident took place.

The victim has been identified as Lovepreet Kaur, 22.

The accused are the victim’s husband Gurinder Singh, father-in-law Atma Singh, brother-in-law Jadu, sister-in-law Guggu and another relative Baljit Kaur.

After the incident, the accused are on the run after locking their house.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Gurbakhsh Singh of New Janta Nagar, who is the father of the victim. The complainant said that her daughter had a love marriage with Gurwinder on June 24, 2022.

He alleged that soon after the marriage, Lovepreet’s husband and other relatives started harassing her for not bringing dowry. After Lovepreet had complained about it, they had intervened in the matter several times. The accused used to assure that they would not harass her, but after some days, they again started troubling her.

He said that on April 18, Lovepreet made a call to her mother stating that her in-laws are harassing her for the dowry again. They said that they visited her husband’s house the next day and spoke with them.

He added that in the evening, they received a call from one of the relatives of the accused who informed them that Lovepreet has low sugar level and low blood pressure. The family had taken her to a nearby hospital, but sensing her critical condition, the doctors asked them to take her to some specialised hospital.

Gurbakhsh alleged that when they reached the hospital, they found that Lovepreet was already dead. He claimed that Lovepreet had strangulation marks on her neck and froth was coming from her mouth. He suspected that the accused had strangled her to death after beating her.

Sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh, incharge at police post Galib Kalan, said that a case under sections 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The accused live in a joint family. The police conducted a raid for their arrest, but all the accused are on the run after locking the house.