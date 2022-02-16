Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

LPG cylinder explodes in Himachal’s Mandi, 10 injured

Ten people, including six children, sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Ramnagar area of Mandi
The injured were shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and admitted to the burn unit. Doctors say the condition of one of the victims is critical. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Ten people, including six children, sustained burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a house in Ramnagar area of Mandi on Tuesday.

The house, which had two rooms, was being shared by two migrant families from Uttar Pradesh. Officials said the blast took place due to a gas leak, and the flames consumed the house in no time. Locals rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts, while fire tenders were also dispatched to the spot.

The injured were shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and admitted to the burn unit. Doctors say the condition of one of the victims is critical.

Those injured are Yogesh Kumar, 30; his wife Ritta Kumar, 27; their three children aged four and eight, Rakesh Kumar, 35, his wife Deviti, 25, and their three children aged eight, six and one.

The district administration has provided an immediate relief of 2,000 per person to the victims. A probe has been launched in the incident.

