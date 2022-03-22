Lt Colonel HS Chahal elected president of Chandigarh Golf Club
The verdict for the post of president at the prestigious Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) is out. Beating two other candidates in fray, 68-year-old Lt Colonel HS Chahal (retd) was elected as the next president of the club on Monday.
While Chahal polled 505 votes, his rivals Maj Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) and SPS Ghai got 406 and 260 votes, respectively, giving him a minimum edge of 99 votes.
Not only was this the first triangular contest in the six-decade history of the club, the 64.1% turnout on Sunday was also the highest ever. Out of the 1,800 eligible members, 1,154 had showed up to vote in the elections.
Though this is his maiden foray as the president, Chahal has been elected to the club’s executive committee thrice previously. Fondly referred to as ‘Bobby’ on the golfing greens, he will take over from current president Ravibir Singh.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to all who voted for me and my panel. I, along with the executive committee, will be working towards our mandate with commitment and honesty. As I said earlier, transparency will be seen in all club activities. I am open to ideas from members and will make my term count,” said Chahal.
Apart from the three presidential hopefuls, 31 members also contested for the executive committee and 11 were elected. These included Dr Satbir Singh (572 votes), Kanwarvir Singh Sibia (567), Amarinder Singh Aulakh (529), Amarbir Singh Lehal (521), Dr GS Kochhar (483), Gursimran Singh Sethi (448), Col HS Baidwan (404), JS Toor (380), Col AD Singh (375), Lt Col Karan Singh Thandi (372) and Shona Singh (371).
