Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes over command of Chetak Corps

Lt General Nagendra Singh on Monday took over the command of Chetak Corps as the 34th General Officer Commanding at Bathinda Military Station. He replaced Lt General Sanjiv Rai, who superannuated on December 31. Gen Singh was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in 1989 and is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and National Defence College, New Delhi. He has varied operational experience in serving across India’s borders. For his contribution to operations and distinguished service to the organisation, he has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal and Sena Medal (gallantry). Incumbent Lt Gen Nagendra Singh (left) at Bathinda Military Station on Monday.

Shopkeeper shot dead in broad day light

Batala A 35-year-old shopkeeper was shot dead by two unknown bike-borne men in broad day light on Monday at Kahlanwali Chowk of border town Dera Baba Nanak in Batala, police said. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, resident of nearby Jodian Kalan village. He was outside his shop when two bike-borne men came there and fired as many as 12 shots at him. He died on spot, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem and probe initiated. A case under section 302 of the IPC and Arms Act has been filed.

Heroin seized near IB in Ferozepur

Ferozepur Border Security Force (BSF) claimed to have seized 480 grams of heroin in Ferozepur on Monday. In a release, a BSF spokesperson said that

during evening hours on Monday, on specific information regarding the presence of a drug consignment, the BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of the local LS Wala village. During search, a packet (gross weight - 480 gms) of heroin, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape along with one small illuminating ball was recovered from a farming field, the official said.