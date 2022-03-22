Lt Gen Pratik Sharma is GOC of Kharga Corps

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Ambala Cantonment-based Kharga Corps on Monday.

An infantry officer with an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Lieutenant General Sharma has served in varied operational environments, including Operations Pawan, Meghdoot, Rakshak and Parakram, the army said in a statement.

He has also held key appointments in the Military Operations Directorate, Military Secretary branch and was the director general, Information Warfare, at the newly institutionalised Information Directorate at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi.

On assuming command from outgoing GOC NS Raja Subramani, Sharma paid homage to the bravehearts at the war memorial.