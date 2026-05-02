Ludhiana: 1,000 jump in commercial LPG puts hotels, eateries under strain

A steep increase in commercial LPG prices has triggered concern among hotel and restaurant owners in Ludhiana, who warn that the near- ₹1,000 jump in the price of a 19-kg cylinder could sharply raise operating costs and eventually push up food prices across the city.

According to industry estimates, menu prices may rise by nearly 15% if input costs continue to remain high. (HT Photo)

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Industry representatives said the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen from the earlier range of ₹2,000- ₹2,200 to around ₹3,200 this month, upsetting cost calculations for hotels, restaurants, dhabas and catering units already operating on narrow margins.

Amarvir Singh, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Ludhiana, termed the hike unprecedented, saying previous revisions usually ranged between ₹50 and ₹100.

“This kind of increase puts immense pressure on the hospitality industry, especially small and medium establishments. If prices remain at this level, part of the burden may have to be passed on to customers,” he said.

According to industry estimates, menu prices may rise by nearly 15% if input costs continue to remain high.

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{{^usCountry}} Stakeholders said sustained pressure on expenses could also affect customer footfall and profitability in the city’s food business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stakeholders said sustained pressure on expenses could also affect customer footfall and profitability in the city’s food business. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The association said it plans to take up the matter with the Union government and seek an early rollback of the hike. Representatives said meetings with the concerned authorities were being scheduled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association said it plans to take up the matter with the Union government and seek an early rollback of the hike. Representatives said meetings with the concerned authorities were being scheduled. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Roadside vendors and smaller food operators in Ludhiana have also expressed concern, saying the sharp rise in commercial cylinder prices could make day-to-day operations difficult for low-margin businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Roadside vendors and smaller food operators in Ludhiana have also expressed concern, saying the sharp rise in commercial cylinder prices could make day-to-day operations difficult for low-margin businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some in the trade apprehend that the increase may push smaller operators towards unauthorised use of domestic LPG cylinders because of affordability concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some in the trade apprehend that the increase may push smaller operators towards unauthorised use of domestic LPG cylinders because of affordability concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arun Kumar, an Indane LPG dealer in Ludhiana, said the price of a 19-kg non-domestic cylinder had increased from ₹2,161 in April to ₹3,154 in May, registering a rise of ₹993. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arun Kumar, an Indane LPG dealer in Ludhiana, said the price of a 19-kg non-domestic cylinder had increased from ₹2,161 in April to ₹3,154 in May, registering a rise of ₹993. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the price of a 47.5-kg cylinder had gone up by ₹2,482.50, from ₹5,398 in April to ₹7,880.50 in May, while other categories of non-domestic LPG cylinders had also witnessed substantial increases.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tarsem Singh Deogan ...Read More Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting. Read Less

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