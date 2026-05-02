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Ludhiana: 1,000 jump in commercial LPG puts hotels, eateries under strain

Industry representatives said the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen from the earlier range of ₹2,000- ₹2,200 to around ₹3,200 this month

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:30 am IST
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
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A steep increase in commercial LPG prices has triggered concern among hotel and restaurant owners in Ludhiana, who warn that the near- 1,000 jump in the price of a 19-kg cylinder could sharply raise operating costs and eventually push up food prices across the city.

According to industry estimates, menu prices may rise by nearly 15% if input costs continue to remain high. (HT Photo)

Industry representatives said the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen from the earlier range of 2,000- 2,200 to around 3,200 this month, upsetting cost calculations for hotels, restaurants, dhabas and catering units already operating on narrow margins.

Amarvir Singh, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Ludhiana, termed the hike unprecedented, saying previous revisions usually ranged between 50 and 100.

“This kind of increase puts immense pressure on the hospitality industry, especially small and medium establishments. If prices remain at this level, part of the burden may have to be passed on to customers,” he said.

According to industry estimates, menu prices may rise by nearly 15% if input costs continue to remain high.

He added that the price of a 47.5-kg cylinder had gone up by 2,482.50, from 5,398 in April to 7,880.50 in May, while other categories of non-domestic LPG cylinders had also witnessed substantial increases.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

hospitality industry ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 1,000 jump in commercial LPG puts hotels, eateries under strain
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 1,000 jump in commercial LPG puts hotels, eateries under strain
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