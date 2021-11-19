Ludhiana | 10-year-old boy dies in road mishap at Nagar Kirtan

A 10-year-old boy, who was part of a Nagar Kirtan procession, died after he fell off the tractor-trailer he was travelling in after sudden breaks were applied on Thursday.

The complainant, Karnail Singh Tatla, a resident of Vikas Nagar, said the boy, Prince, was a part of the procession being carried out to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Swarn Singh, a resident of Kanchan Colony, Pakhowal Road, was allegedly left behind and sped up to catch up with the convoy. However, he suddenly braked after reaching the convoy, causing Prince to lose his balance and hit his head. He was killed on the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Sanjiv Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.