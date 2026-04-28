...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: 100-bed facility to end space crunch at civil hospital’s mother-child wing

Dr Akhil Sareen, senior medical officer of the civil hospital, says handling multiple delivery cases during peak hours becomes difficult due to space constraint, and the new facility will address these issues

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Komal Kumari, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The civil hospital will operationalise an extension to its mother and childcare wing by the first week of May, adding around 100 beds and upgraded facilities to ease the patient load, officials said.

Work on the hospital’s mother and childcare wing is in its final stage, say officials. (HT)

The new block will include extended wards, a dedicated nursery, three labour rooms and a new operation theatre. Officials said the expansion has been fast-tracked in view of the rising patient load, particularly from low-income groups dependent on government healthcare.

Patients and their attendants at the mother and child wing have repeatedly flagged issues such as shortage of beds, long waiting time for deliveries and limited space in labour rooms. According to patients, doctors during peak hours manage multiple cases simultaneously, sometimes forcing patients to wait or share space.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen said, “There has been a continuous pressure on the existing facility due to heavy patient inflow. With the addition of nearly 100 beds along with new labour rooms and a nursery, we will be able to manage patients more efficiently.”

 
civil hospital
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 100-bed facility to end space crunch at civil hospital’s mother-child wing
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 100-bed facility to end space crunch at civil hospital’s mother-child wing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.