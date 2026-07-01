Ludhiana: 108 ambulance staff warn of statewide stir over demands

Union sets 15-day deadline for govt to resolve issues

Union sets 15-day deadline for govt to resolve issues. (HT File)

The 108 Ambulance Employees’ Union on Wednesday gave the Punjab government a 15-day ultimatum to accept its long-pending demands, including government takeover of the state’s emergency ambulance service and regularisation of contractual employees, warning that it would launch a statewide agitation if no action is taken within the stipulated period.

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The announcement was made during a state-level meeting of the union held at the civil hospital here where representatives from districts across Punjab unanimously resolved to intensify their protest if the government fails to respond within the deadline.

The union demanded that the 108 emergency ambulance service be brought under the direct control of the Punjab government instead of being operated through private companies. It also sought regularisation of contractual employees, a substantial salary hike, improved service conditions and recruitment against vacant posts to reduce the workload on existing staff.

Union leaders alleged that outsourcing the ambulance service had left hundreds of employees without job security despite their role in providing critical emergency healthcare. They claimed repeated representations to the government over the years had failed to yield any concrete action.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab president of the 108 Ambulance Employees’ Union, Jasdeep Singh, said the government had ignored the employees’ genuine demands despite repeated appeals. “We have given the government 15 days to take a positive decision. If our demands are not accepted within this period, employees across Punjab will launch a statewide protest and intensify the agitation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab president of the 108 Ambulance Employees’ Union, Jasdeep Singh, said the government had ignored the employees’ genuine demands despite repeated appeals. “We have given the government 15 days to take a positive decision. If our demands are not accepted within this period, employees across Punjab will launch a statewide protest and intensify the agitation,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The union said ambulance personnel have continued to provide emergency medical services during accidents, disasters and other medical emergencies despite working under difficult conditions. It maintained that bringing the service under the Punjab government’s control would improve accountability, strengthen emergency response and provide greater job security for employees.

The employees said they expect the government to initiate dialogue within the next 15 days, failing which the union will begin the next phase of its agitation across Punjab.

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